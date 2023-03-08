Todd ‘Catfish' M. Johnson

Grand Island resident, 62

LINCOLN - Todd Michael “Catfish” Johnson, 62, of Grand Island passed away at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Catfish was born on January 20, 1961 at Hastings, son of Glen and Nancy (Greuter) Johnson.

Catfish was employed in construction in Nebraska and Oklahoma. He loved to spend time with family, friends, and loved to fish.

Mike is survived by life partner, Marde Stanfill, granddaughter, Deja Timmerman, daughter, Brandi Rasmussen, mother, Nancy Johnson (Clark Gangwish), siblings, Susan (Patrick) Patterson, Gale Johnson Buller and children, Gary (Kitty) Johnson and children, Geri Sue (Scott) Johnson Roman and children.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust St. Grand Island, NE 68801.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.