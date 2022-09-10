Timothy Gibreal

Austin, Texas resident, 63

AUSTIN — Timothy Mark Gibreal, 63, of Austin died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Community Hall in Axtell, Nebraska.

A celebration of life will also be held in Austin, Texas, on a date to be determined.

Private family burial will take place at a later date.

——

Tim was born March 29, 1959, in Kearney to Richard J. and Orro Lee (“Ora” Peak) Gibreal.

Tim grew up in Kearney where he helped run the family farm. In 1979, he moved to Austin, Texas, where he managed several companies and eventually started his own painting and roofing business (Timberline Outdoor Living) which he proudly ran until his passing. Tim had a passion for motorcycles, guns, football (especially the Pittsburg Steelers), and NASCAR and loved his family dearly.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Pamala Ledbetter Gibreal; sons Chauncey (Alicia) Gibreal of Kearney and Jeremy Juarez of Texas; grandchildren, Alexander, Carter, Dinah, Cullen, Bethany and Liam; brothers, Richard of Colorado, Larry of Nebraska, Mike (Cindy) of Colorado, Roger (Kris) of Washington, Randy (Robin) of Nebraska, John (Linda) of Nebraska, Jim of Nebraska, Gary (Janette) of Texas; brother-in-law Rich Schmidt of Nebraska; sister Lori (Dennis) of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyn, sister-in-law Bertie; and nephew Shane.

Condolences or memorials may be sent to the family at 631 W. 5th Street, Axtell, NE, 68924.