KEARNEY - Timothy D. Larsen, 49, of Kearney passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at his home. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Tim was born March 2, 1974 in Kearney to Gary and Joyce (Dobberstein) Larsen. He was raised in Kearney and received his education from Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1992. He went on to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he studied construction management. On October 14, 2005, Tim was united in marriage to Beverly Vogt in Lake Tahoe.

Tim was a longtime employee of UPS in Kearney and did construction jobs on the side for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, listening to music and sports.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beverly Larsen of Kearney; children, Jacob, Emily and Matthew Larsen, all of Kearney; father, Gary Larsen of Lincoln; brothers, Tom Larsen of Lincoln and Ben (Brandice) Larsen of California; as well as many extended family and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother.