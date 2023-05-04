Thomas Ott

McCook resident, 71

McCOOK - Thomas Frank Ott, age 71, of McCook, NE passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Community Hospital in McCook.

Tom was born July 13, 1951 in Holdrege, NE to parents Elmer Loyed and Dorothy Marie (Bierbower) Ott. He was one of four siblings who grew up in the Orleans, NE community, graduating from Orleans High School with the Class of 1969. Tom went on to attend Kearney State College in Kearney, NE where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

On June 3, 1973, Tom married the love of his life, Nancy Alice (Wolzen) Ott in Minden, NE. The couple became parents to two sons: Christopher and Michael.

Tom was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, McCook, where he faithfully attended Bible study every Saturday morning. He enjoyed leisurely drives through the country, old cars, boating, camping and giving everyone he knew with a hard time. Tom rarely missed an early morning cup of coffee with his 5:30 a.m. McDonald's Coffee Club.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Ott in 2018; son, Christopher Ott, and grandson, Ethan Christopher Ott.

Those left to celebrate his life include his son, Michael (Tiffany) Ott of Council Bluffs, IA; daughter in law, Natalie Ott of Parker, CO; brother, Jack (Carol ) Ott of Elkhorn, NE; sisters, Helen (Jimmy) Brash of Omaha, NE and Jill Ott of Sun City, AZ; grandchildren, Dawson, Owen, Jenna, Olivia and Nicholas; friend, Dorothy Gruhn of Indianola, NE; his 5:30am coffee friends and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 5 to 7PM at Carpenter-Breland Funeral Home in McCook. The family will be present to greet friends.

Funeral Services with a closed casket will be held Friday, May 26, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in McCook with Pastor Lonnie Felcher, officiating.

Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Alma Cemetery located in Alma, NE.

Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to No Stomach For Cancer P.O. Box 46070 Madison, WI 53744.

Carpenter Breland Funeral Home of McCook has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit our website at www.carpenterbreland.com to leave your message of condolence for the Ott family.