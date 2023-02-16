Thomas L. Altwine

Kearney resident, 75

KEARNEY - Thomas L. Altwine, 75, of Kearney, died February 13, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society - St. John's in Kearney. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m., February 20, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney with Pastor Doug Gaunt officiating. Military Rites will be provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post #759. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Tom was born February 7, 1948 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Arnold and Bernita (Silhacek) Altwine. He grew up on a farm near Hadar and graduated from Pierce High School in 1966.

He enlisted in the Army November 28, 1966, and served as a Helicopter Crew Chief, and then in the Nebraska National Guard from 1969 until 1972.

Tom married DyAnn Herbolsheimer October 8, 1967 in Pierce, Nebraska. They lived in Lincoln from 1969 to 1972 then Elm Creek before moving to Kearney in 1976. Tom worked for DeKalb and then Chief Manufacturing until he retired in 2003.

Tom enjoyed watching the grandkids' concerts, shows, and ball games, as well as fishing and hunting, camping, reading westerns, taking his dog for a drive, smoking all kinds of meat, and BBQ'ing.

Tom is survived by his wife, DyAnn Altwine of Kearney; son, Alan Altwine of Kearney; daughter, Lacy Altwine and husband Mike Mahaffey of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Devon and wife Marissa Altwine, Trevor Altwine, and Seth Altwine; brothers, Terry and Joyce Altwine of Overton, NE, Bill Altwine of Foster, NE, Bob and Pat Altwine of Niobrara, NE; sister-in-law, Joan Altwine of Elm Creek, NE; and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dave Altwine.