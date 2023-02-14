died February 13, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney. Memorial Services will be 10:30 am, February 20, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney with Pastor Doug Gaunt officiating. Military Rites will be provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post #759. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.