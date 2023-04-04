Theresa Ogorsolka

Kearney resident, 96

KEARNEY - Theresa Ogorsolka, 96 of Kearney passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at her home. A private graveside service will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery in Lexington with Father Paul Colling officiating.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for future designation.

Theresa was born September 8, 1926 in Grand Island to Paul and Inez (Paul) Ogorsolka of Lexington.

Theresa is survived by her two sisters, Joan Fair of Wahoo and Imogene St. John of Kearney.