Theone Winker

Theone Winkler

Holdrege resident, 92

OMAHA — Theone LuRae (Maaske) Winkler was born on April 21, 1929, in Phelps County, Nebraska, the youngest of two children born to Alton and Alma (Helms) Maaske. She was baptized in infancy at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Bertrand. She passed away on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Theone received her elementary education in rural schools in Phelps and Gosper Counties and graduated from Bertrand High School in 1946. After one year attending Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana, she received the remainder of her education in Kearney, Nebraska and a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Kearney State College.

She began her teaching career in 1946 in a rural school, Keystone District #28, located northwest of Loomis in Phelps County and then taught in Bertrand for two years. The remainder of her 28-year teaching career was spent in the Loomis Public Schools as an elementary teacher in fifth grade. She loved teaching and formed a special bond with the children who came into her classroom. Theone especially enjoyed seeing and hearing from her former students throughout her retirement and keeping in touch with teaching colleagues at coffee in Holdrege.

In April of 1952 she was married to Robert D. Winkler of Loomis at the St Paul's Lutheran Church in Bertrand. To this union three children were born: Lisa Kay (Winkler) Havens now of Holdrege, Scott Robert Winkler of Omaha and baby son Paul Allen who was born at rest.

They lived on a farm north of Loomis where they were engaged in farming and ranching. In 1989, she and Bob retired into Holdrege. Theone cherished her multiple roles as farm wife, mother and teacher.

They attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bertrand where she was active in teaching and women's activities. After moving into Holdrege in 1989, she and Bob attended Trinity Evangelical Free Church where she continued to serve in women's ministries.

Through the years she enjoyed the friendships she made through her memberships in the Bertrand Women's Club, MNO Extension Club and various Bible Study groups. Her leisure activities included reading, gardening, travel and coffee with friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 1990, her parents, her brother Kenneth Maaske, sister-in-law Bonnie Meyer, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Richard and Marilyn Winkler, nephew Kent Maaske and her cousin and best friend, Betty Holen.

In passing, she leaves to mourn her daughter, Lisa Havens of Holdrege, her son, Scott Winkler and his partner, Tony Morrissey of Omaha, niece Jan Maaske of Lincoln, niece Julie Maaske and her wife Chris Dooley of Lincoln, niece Tari Poorman-Maaske of Kearney, niece Machelle Havenridge and husband Jim of Franklin and nephew David Winkler of Loomis. She is also survived by Grand niece Jessie Havenridge, grand nephews Justin Winkler and Jake Maaske, grand niece Brie Gorsett and husband Cody, several great grand nieces and nephews, and many other cousins, relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Highland Cemetery, Bertrand, Nebraska with Pastor Dave Oldham, officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the Phelps County Community Foundation for designation later.

Elwood Funeral Home of Elwood, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.

