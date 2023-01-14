Terry “TP” Puls
Holdrege resident, 72
HOLDREGE — Terry L. “TP” Puls, 72, of Holdrege, Nebraska, died on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home in Holdrege.
Service information is pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
