Terry "TP" Puls

Terry "TP" Puls

Holdrege resident, 72

HOLDREGE — Terry L. “TP” Puls, 72, of Holdrege, Nebraska, died on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home in Holdrege.

Service information is pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

