Terry “TP” Puls

Holdrege resident, 72

HOLDREGE — Terry Puls, devoted husband, proud father, and loving grandparent passed away peacefully in his home with Theresa at his side in Holdrege, on January 12, 2023.

A memorial mass will be on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Father Jay Buhman, as Celebrant.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date following the completion of anatomical donation. The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

The Rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m., prior to the Mass.

There will be no visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing the evening prior to the service. It was Terry's wish that his body be donated to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Terry was born in Elwood, Nebraska, to Leonard and Evelyn Puls.

He married Theresa in August 1970.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Theresa; children, Julie (Alden) Weaver of North Tustin, California, Ryan (Julie) Puls of Holdrege, Sean (Becky) Puls of Kearney, Nebraska; grandchildren, Sophia Puls; Maya and Lizzy Weaver; and Jude, Rylan, and Indie Puls; mother-in-law, Anita Fagot; brothers Jerry (Mac) Puls; Tom (Margo) Puls; and Larry (Dee) Puls; brothers-in-law: Mark (Eunice) Fagot; John Fagot; and Dave (Mag) Fagot; and many other loving relatives and friends.