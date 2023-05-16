Terri Raburn

Lincoln resident, 59

LINCOLN - A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Terri Raburn will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Daren Popple officiating. A Private family inurnment will be held at the Cambridge Cemetery in Cambridge, Nebraska at a later date.

Terri Lynn Raburn, 59 years of age, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Holdrege, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Bryan Health East Campus in Lincoln. She was born February 2, 1964, in Oberlin, Kansas, the youngest of three children born to Harold D. and Marian A. (Burton) Raburn. Terri received her education at Holdrege High School and graduated with the class of 1982.

Terri was a lifelong learner and continued to pursue higher education throughout her entire life. She was employed at the Nebraska State Historical Society and later by Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. She had received her Master's Degree in Library Science from Emporia State College in Emporia, Kansas, and started a career there. Terri currently held a position as the Access Services Librarian at Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln.

Terri enjoyed traveling, reading, kayaking, hiking and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Crystal Raburn; and many aunts and uncles from the Raburn and Burton families.

Terri leaves to celebrate her life; her sister, Geanene Schafer and her husband, Ron of Marquette, Nebraska; brother, Danny Raburn of Holdrege; three nieces: Amanda Olson and her husband, Joseph of Holdrege; Geri Raburn and her husband, John Ingraham of Holdrege; and Tiffany Eggleston and her husband, Matt of Aurora, Nebraska; one nephew, Jonathan Schafer and his wife, Alyssa of Central City, Nebraska; great nieces and great nephews: Alexis, Trystin, Lane, Adriene, Jaren, Ella, Makinley, Quincey, Sophie, Haddie, Tallan, and Beckham; one great-great-grand niece, Scarlett; two great aunts: Goldene Burton; and Lorene Raburn, both of Cambridge; and other relatives, and friends.

There will not be a visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing the evening prior to the memorial service. The family is honoring her wish for cremation.

A memorial has been established in Terri's honor and kindly suggested to the Animal Shelter of your choice or to the Nebraska Public Media (PBS).

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.