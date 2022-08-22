Terrence Holoubeck

Kearney resident, 79

KEARNEY — Terrence D. Holoubeck, 79, of Kearney, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

