Terrence Holoubeck

Terrence Holoubeck

Kearney resident, 79

KEARNEY — Terrence D. Holoubeck, 79, of Kearney, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

