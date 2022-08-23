Terrence Holoubeck

Kearney resident, 79

KEARNEY — Terrence Dean Holoubeck, 79, of Kearney, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service.

——

Terrence was born July 6, 1943, in Kearney the second child of five to Archie More and Darlene Marie (McCampbell) Holoubeck Sr. He grew up and lived most of his life on the family farm that his great grandfather homesteded. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1961.

Terrence married his high school sweetheart Sara Sue Busch June 4, 1962 in Kearney. They had two girls Lichelle Rene' and Vicki Lynn.

Terrence enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard and served at Fort Knox, Kentucky. They returned to Nebraska and he worked on building I-80 running big Cat caterpillars, living in Ogallala and North Platte. He and Sara then moved back to the family farm where they lived the rest of their lives. He worked setting up mobile homes and was self-employed with Holoubeck Trucking hauling seed corn until he retired.

His favorite pastimes were camping and fishing, riding motorcycles, and traveling to new states and places with casinos.

Survivors include his daughters, Lichelle Rene' Holoubeck of Kearney, Vicki Lynn Holoubeck and Dan Lueders of Plattsmouth; grandsons, Sterling Alec Arnold of Kearney, Trevor John Martinosky and fiancée Jade Spindle of Kearney; granddaughter, Amber Lynn Martinosky of Omaha; brother, Archie and Judy Holoubeck of Kearney; sisters, Mary Kay Leet of Kearney, Cheryl and Phil Strate of Pleasanton, Edith and Leland Bauer of Amherst; sisters-in-law, Carole Oertle of Kearney, Rhoda and Larry Jensen of St. Augustine, FLorida.

Terrence was preceded in death by his wife; grandson, Dalton Cole Arnold; son-in-law, Jeffrey Arnold; brothers-in-law, Bill Leet, Charles Oertle, Archie Busch; and sister-in-law, Mary and Don Mayer.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.