“Tess” Feldman

Oxford resident, 74

ALMA - A funeral service for Teresa “Tess” Feldman will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Oxford Evangelical Free Church in Oxford, Nebraska with Pastor Wes Holen officiating. Interment will follow at the Woodruff Cemetery, Woodruff, Kansas.

Teresa Ann “Tess” Feldman, 74 years of age, of Oxford, died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Harlan County Health System in Alma, Nebraska. Teresa was born on August 5, 1948, in Arnett, Oklahoma, the eldest child born to Osberne and Clara (Paprzycki) Denton, Jr. She graduated from high school and then pursued higher education.

She was married to John Dougherty and this union was blessed with six children: Christina, Richard, Lorie, Jason, Doreen, and April. The family made their home in Levittown, Pennsylvania.

She worked as a CNA and Med Aid for many area nursing homes. She most recently worked for Nurses, Inc., as a traveling CNA and Med Aid.

She was united in marriage to Reuben Feldman, on May 18, 2002. The couple enjoyed camping with their family.

She enjoyed attending auctions, demolition derby, playing Backgammon, four-point Pitch, and Texas Hold ‘em and spending time with her grandchildren. Teresa was an animal lover!

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; a brother: Andrew Denton; her first husband, John Dougherty; a son, Richard “Rick” Dougherty in 2018; and her mother-in-law, Virginia Faye Feldman.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Reuben Feldman of Oxford; her children: Jason Doughery and his wife, Karen of Nelson, Nebraska; Christina Cook and her husband, Tim of Levittown, Pennsylvania; Lorie Furrey and her husband, Harley of Nelson; Doreen Graber of Oxford; and April Judd and her husband, Steven of Alliance, Nebraska; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Robert Denton and his wife, Karen of St. Louis, Missouri; Frank Denton of Jefferson City, Missouri; Trish Reed and her husband, Steve of Rochester, New York; one brother-in-law: Ed Morgan of Denver, Colorado; sister-in-law, Christine Roeder and her husband, Mike of Oxford; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A visitation will be held prior to the service. A memorial has been established in Teresa's honor and is kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.