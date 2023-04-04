SHELTON - Ted D. Snyder, 72, of Shelton passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at his home. Graveside services will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Shelton Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Gibbonhelton American Legion in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.

Ted was born April 28, 1950 in Kearney to Dallas and Alta (Neemann) Snyder. Ted was raised in Shelton attending Shelton High School, graduating in 1968. He worked at Rockwell before going into the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam from 1969-1971. Upon returning home he continued to work at Rockwell. In 1972, Ted was married to Donna Banks. To this union two beautiful children were born, Dawn and Courtney. Ted moved to Casper, WY for three years before returning to the Shelton area and working for Hornaday until his retirement.