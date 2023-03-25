Ted L. Van Fossen

Hastings resident, 70

HASTINGS - Ted L. Van Fossen, 70, of Hastings, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Damen Jensen-Heitmann officiating. The family requests casual attire be worn to the service in honor of Ted. Burial will be held at a later date at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be Thursday, March 30, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home with family present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be designated at a later date.

The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service, go to Ted's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Ted was born November 17, 1952, in Des Moines, Iowa to Larry and Beverly (Pritchard) Van Fossen. He grew up in Ames, Iowa, and graduated from Ames High School and Iowa State University. Ted married Beci Laidlaw on July 9, 1977, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

He was proud to serve the ag industry his entire career. Between farming and sales, he worked in agriculture his whole life. His customers became like family. Ted was a member of Axtell Presbyterian Church. He served on the Axtell Public Schools Board of Education for many years and was very active in the community.

Ted helped with anything his kids were involved in including coaching every sport, youth group leader and lifelong cheerleader for all. His kids and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was an avid Iowa State fan - Go Cyclones!

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Beverly Van Fossen; brother, Ken Van Fossen; and grandchildren, Marcus Graves and Minnie Van Fossen.

Survivors include his wife, Beci Van Fossen of Hastings, daughter and her spouse Jodi and Danny Graves of Hastings, son and spouse Andy and Katie Van Fossen of Omaha, grandchildren Jackson Graves, Madilyn Graves, Hudson Van Fossen and Baby Girl Van Fossen, sister and spouse Belinda and David Smith of Kansas City, Missouri, sisters-in-law and spouse Darnell Van Fossen of Nevada, Iowa and Deb and John Mohlis of Oregon City, Oregon, brothers-in-law and spouses Forrest Laidlaw of Des Moines, Iowa, Bill and Jill Laidlaw of West Des Moines and Jamie and Ginger Laidlaw of Des Moines and aunt and uncle Don and Jo Van Fossen of Sebring, Ohio.