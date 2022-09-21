Tammy Bennett

Raymond resident, 63

RAYMOND — Tammy Bennett, 63, of Raymond, formerly of Lexington, died unexpectedly at her home in Raymond on Sunday, Sept. 18th.

A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Revs. Eddie Mariel and Harvey Pierce officiating.

There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Tammy's wish for cremation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Tammy was born on April 6th, 1959, to Roy and Betty (Rickertson) Clark.

On March 10, 1978, Tammy married Scott Bennett.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Scott Bennett of Raymond; daughter, Amanda Rummel of Ceresco; son, Jacob Bennett of Garland; three sisters, Karen Loomer of Columbus, Susan DeMoss of Lincoln, and Judy Daake of Lexington; six grandchildren; and two step grandchildren.