Kearney resident, 78

KEARNEY — Sylvia Schmitt, 78, of Kearney died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney with Rev. James DeLoach officiating.

Interment will follow at North Logan Cemetery near St. Paul.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

