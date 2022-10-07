Sylvia Schmitt

Kearney resident, 78

KEARNEY — Sylvia Schmitt, 78, of Kearney died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney with Rev. James DeLoach officiating.

Interment will follow at North Logan Cemetery near St. Pau.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

Sylvia was born March 11, 1944 in Omaha to Ronald and Gladys (Sonderup) Hansen. She was raised in Howard County until her family moved to Kearney when she was 15 years old. Sylvia attended Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1962.

On April 2, 1989, she married Alton Schmitt in Holdrege.

Sylvia was a longtime employee of Baldwin Filters. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Red Hat Society, and the Kearney American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed collecting dolls.

Survivors include her husband, Alton Schmitt of Kearney; children, Lori (Jim) Wentz of Omaha, Kim (George) Smith of Kearney, Kevin Hilty of Loup City, Carrie Gross of Omaha, Patrick Schmitt of Omaha; grandchildren, Nicholas (Nikki Mooney) Potter, Kasey (Tyler) Potter, Logan Potter, Shyanne (Tully) Howell, Holly (Tyler Black) Smith, Hope (Cody Bell) Smith, Brady Hoss, Trey (Meghan) Gross, Tylore Gross; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Ezekial, Aubree, Asia, Romeo, Jayda, Lucky, Kye, Wezlee and Mayze; brothers, Maynard (Janet) Hansen of Grant, Lloyd (Gina) Hansen of Lincoln; sisters, Lorraine (Richard) Leach of Kearney, Elloise Hansen of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Margaret Hansen of Brayton, Iowa and Jeannie Hansen of Atlantic, Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; son Brian Hilty; brothers, Ronald Hansen, Jr. and Elwood Hansen.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

