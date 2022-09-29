Sylvan ‘Sweede' Roberts, 82, of Lexington died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Visitation will 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with a 1 p.m. service following at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, in Maxwell.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Swede was born on February 18, 1940 to Clarence “Shorty” and Silvia “Sid” (Cane) Roberts in Prosser.

In 1963, Swede married Velda Tammen. They later divorced.

In 1979 Swede married Mary Davies. They later divorced.

In 1986 Swede entered into a relationship with Vera Daleness. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sister, Mary Alice Zinn; brother, Samuel Roberts; children, Shannon Roberts, Ronda Frank, Shaylla Roberts, Sylvan Roberts, Fenton Daleness, and Dellarae Daleness; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.