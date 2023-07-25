Susie Daake

Bertrand resident, 76

BERTRAND - A funeral services for Susie Daake will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bertrand, Nebraska, with Pastor John Strackbein officiating. Casual attire is requested by the family. Interment will follow at the Adullam Cemetery north of Bertrand in rural Phelps County.

Karen Sue “Susie” (Samuelson) Daake, 76 years of age, left for her Heavenly home on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family. Susie was born on July 7, 1947, at 10:30 p.m. at the Brewster Hospital in Holdrege. Susie was the only daughter, and fifth child, of Nylise Orville Woodrow and Frances (Nelson) Samuelson.

Susie and Keith Daake were married on July 20, 1968, at the Adullam Lutheran Church in rural Bertrand.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Orville and Edna Daake; sisters-in-law: Marlene Samuelson, Maxine Samuelson, Linda Daake, and Elaine Koratsky; uncles and aunts: Thor and Zeadelle Matson; Dellman and Dorothy Samuelson; E.L. and Bonnie Samuelson; and Lowell Nelson; and two nephews: Darwin Samuelson, and Billy Elliott.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Keith Daake of rural Bertrand; three children, Jackie (John) Holt, John (Michelle) Daake and Julie (James) Nelson; 13 grandchildren: Josh (fiancée, Shiani) Holt, JC (Kylen) Holt, Joe (girlfriend, Madison) Holt, Jory (girlfriend, Lindsay) Holt, and Autumn Holt, Wyatt and Samuel Daake, and Jonah, Thunder, Hunter, Noah, Creed, and Zeke Nelson; her brothers: Allen (Darlene) Samuelson, Myron (Sharilyn) Samuelson, Ivan Samuelson, and Darryl (Karen) Samuelson; aunt, Gloria Nelson; one brother-in-law, Fred (Shirley) Daake; along with many nieces and nephews, and extended family members.

A visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bertrand, with the family greeting from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials in Susie's honor and are kindly suggested to the family, for a plot map for the Adullam Cemetery. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.