KEARNEY — Susan “Sue” R. Robbins, 62, of Minden, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at CHI Health - Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton with Fr. Joshua Brown officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at the Shelton Cemetery at a later date. Memorial book signing will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Susan ”Sue” R. Robbins was born on July 29, 1960 to William “Bill” and Viola (Sheen) Spellman in Lexington. She graduated from Shelton High School with the class of 1978, then attended and graduated from Kearney Beauty Center in 1979. Sue worked as a cosmetologist at Touch of Class in Kearney and Carol's Beauty Shop in Gibbon until 1980. She then began working at Baldwin Filters where she was a faithful employee for 40 years, 27 of those years she was a line supervisor. There she developed many lifelong friendships, and was loved by her coworkers and kept in touch with many of them even after retirement in 2020.

She married Duane Walker in 1985 and together they had one son, Derek Duane Walker. They moved to Minden and joined the Minden United Methodist Church. Sue was married to Warren Robbins on March 26, 2002.

Sue loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own, and was always thought of as the fun-loving aunt. She handmade each of their first born children baby blankets, even the ones not yet born. Sue was always the life of the party. She made everyone feel welcomed and special. Her smile could light up any room.

Sue enjoyed going to the lake, spending time at the family cabin at Taylor Manor and boating. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, knitting, and scrapbooking. But most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. They were her world. Blakely, Bently, Bodie, and Blaise will miss their “Neema” dearly.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Warren Robbins of Minden, son, Derek Walker (Alicia Sinsel) of Kenesaw; grandchildren, Blakely, Bently, Bodie and Blaise Walker of Kenesaw; father, William “Bill” Spellman of Shelton; brothers, Steve (Jan) Spellman of Kearney, and Jeff (Kris) Spellman of Shelton; sister, Terri Webben of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Sue (Rick) Petersen of Chicago, IL; brother-in-law, Vern (Kay) Robbins of Grand Island; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Viola Spellman; brothers-in-law, Jeff Webben and Bernard Robbins.

