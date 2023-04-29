Susan Lempka
Minden resident, 78
MINDEN - Susan J. Lempka, 78, of Minden passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at her home. Services are pending with Craig Funeral Home in Minden. The full obituary will appear in later publications.
