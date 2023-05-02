Susan J. Lempka
Minden resident, 78
Susan J. Lempka, 78, of Minden, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden with Rev. Evan Winter officiating. The service will be livestreamed to the funeral home's Facebook page. Interment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden, with Rosary service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden or the Jensen Memorial Library in Minden. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Susan Jane Lempka was born on December 12, 1944 in Minden to George and Erma (White) Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Larry and wife, Allison, of Minden; Gary and wife, Jill, of Spokane, WA, and Kerry and wife, Jolene, of Minden; daughters, Terri Dowling and husband, Michael, of Sutherland, Sherri Kreutzer and husband, Tim, of Laramie, WY; 16 grandchildren, Travis, Andrew, Emily, Samantha, Logon, Ty and Heaven Dowling; Landon and Erin Lempka; Cody Trent and Lance Kreutzer; Blake and Reese Lempka; Paige, Rebecca and Mariah Lempka; 7 great-grandchildren, Acenn and Axton Iverson; Elana and Madison Caudy; Rowan Lempka; Brooks Kreutzer; McKenzie Dowling; brother, Jon Miller; sisters, Francie (Mike) Buescher, Becci Miller, Anne (Jon) Dorn and Laurie (George) Martenez; brother-in-laws, Mike Lempka, Ken Lempka, Willie Pittner, and Chuck Jacobson; sisters-in-law, Pat Miller, Deb Miller and Kathy Lindly; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
