Susan J. Lempka, 78, of Minden, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden with Rev. Evan Winter officiating. The service will be livestreamed to the funeral home's Facebook page. Interment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden, with Rosary service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden or the Jensen Memorial Library in Minden. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.