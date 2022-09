Susan Hulshizer

Kearney resident, 65

KEARNEY — Susan D. Hulshizer, 65, of Kearney died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her home.

There will be a celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Kearney American Legion.

Memorials can be made to the family for later designation.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.