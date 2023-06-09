Sue E. Houdesheldt

Kearney resident, 71

KEARNEY - Sue E. Houdesheldt, 71, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. She was born on December 1, 1951, in Denison, Iowa, to Donald and Betty (Noyes) Coad. She married George Houdesheldt on October 11, 1986. George died on Aug. 3, 2006.

Survivors include her sister, Judy (Ron) Linden of Lexington; brother, Don Coad of Christiansburg, Virginia; nieces and nephews, Bev Lowell of Strasburg, Colorado, Barry (Diane) Linden of Overland Park, Kansas, and Travis (Jessica) Coad of Blacksburg, Virginia; stepson, Michael Toney; two step grandchildren, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at LexChristian Church with Pastor Dave Leraaen, officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 3-5 p.m. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to your local animal shelter. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.