Sue Engler

Holdrege resident, 99

HOLDREGE - A memorial service for Sue Engler will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with Pastor Kenton Birtell officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery at Lexington.

Mary Susan “Sue” Engler, 99, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege. She was born on May 21, 1924, in Alliance to Erma R. (Wilkinson) and Hubert Dale Shellenberger, Sr.

In 1960, she married Robert Engler.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and an infant son.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; daughter, Jane (Warren Nelson, Jr.) of Lincoln; sons, David of Belle Fourche, S.D., Jim (Lori) of Holdrege, and Dan (Sondra) of Hartford, South Dakota; foster daughter, Marcia Freisz of Omaha; 11 grandchildren: Trey, Amy, Lora, Shannon, David, Damon, Danyele, Mindy, Matt, Jennifer, and Michael; and 21 great-grandchildren: Glen, Kade, Christian, Layne, Sydney, Sylvie, Kevin, Cameron, Justus, Jordan, Cadence, Malachi, Hayden, Ellie, Adelyn, Michael, Alexander, Emily, Hazel, Oliver, and Holden.

There will not be a visitation or viewing the evening prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences can be sent to www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.