Sue Anne Roberts

Kearney resident, 82

FRANKLIN — Sue Anne Roberts, 82, of Kearney, died on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Arbor Care Center in Franklin.

A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 22 at the Evangelical Free Church in Kearney.

——

Sue Anne was born on March 6, 1940 to Charles Ellis and Ada Elizabeth Reagan in Smith Center, Kansas. She graduated high school from Kearney High in 1958. She went on to attend Kearney State Teacher's College where she graduated with an education degree in 1962. She taught high school English.

On June 15, 1963 she married Homer Lee Roberts. They had two daughters, Vanessa and Rebecca. After Homer's death in 1980 Sue Anne received her masters degree in Business Administration from Kearney State College. She then taught business classes at KSC until 1992. She then moved to Lincoln and worked at Bryan LGH Medical Center in medical records until 2004. She retired at that time and moved back to Kearney.

Sue Anne's faith was extremely important to her. She was very active in the Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and making the costumes for their yearly musicals. She was an excellent seamstress and a talented cake decorator. She also loved to crochet and scrapbook.

Survivors include her two daughters, Vanessa and Rebecca, six grandchildren: Hailey, Kyra, Cassidy, Caleb , Taryn, and Molly; two great-grand children: Joseph and Elia; along with numerous cousins and friends.

Sue Anne is preceded in death by her dad Charles Reagan; her mom Ada Kunkle; and her son-in-law Robert Kaiser.