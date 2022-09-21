Steven Ziems

Hazard resident, 70

HAZARD — Steven Ziems, 70, of Hazard died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Inurnment will be held at Moses Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at the funeral home.

Steven Albert Ziems was born Feb. 1, 1952, in Edgerton, Wisconsin to Albert and Esther (Nusbaum) Ziems. He attended Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1971.

Steven married Marlene Musil on Sept. 12, 1969, in Holdrege. The couple owned and operated Hilton Plumbing in Holdrege for several years. They moved to Michigan for ten years and then to Kearney where he worked for Johnson Controls and Anderson Plumbing as a Master Plumber.

Steven was a past Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He also was a Scout Master for several years. Steven and Marlene where members of “Homeward Bound” singing group and loved to perform at various events and facilities.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene Ziems of Hazard; daughters, Angela (Todd) Ziems-Starry of St. Louis, Michigan, Jody (Kevin) Christiansen of Portland, Oregon and Bobbi Harris of Ashland; grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, J.T., Zachary, Elizabeth, Grace, Ingrid, Kristen, Madison, Teagan, Travis, Benjamin and Jillian; brother, Gary (Sue) Ziems of Minden; sister-in-law, Polly Ziems of Kearney; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sheryl Porter; and brother, Keith Ziems.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

