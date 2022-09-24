Steven McCain

Holdrege resident, 65

KEARNEY — Steven W. McClain, 65, of Holdrege died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.

——

Steve was born Aug. 16, 1957, in Niles, Michigan to Louis and Josephine (Brown) McClain. As a young boy the family moved to Holdrege where he attended Holdrege High School. In 1986.

Steve married Helen Swift. To this union three sons were born. He worked at the alfalfa mill in Loomis for several years.

Steve loved to play the guitar, maintain vehicles and be outdoors. He enjoyed taking care of his yard, camping and going for walks.

Survivors include his wife, Helen McClain of Holdrege; sons, Jonathan (Lachelle) McClain of North Platte, Ryan (Alyssa) McClain and Zackery (Miranda) McClain of Holdrege; grandchildren, Alister and Augustine McClain; siblings, Louis McClain II of Lincoln, Charlotte Christensen of Omaha, Jo Ina (Gary) Slaughter of Lyons and Douglas McClain of Wilcox; step-mother, Janet McClain of Lincoln; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Valyrea McClain, Sharon Johnson and Reathy Lieb; infant brother, Vernal McClain; brothers-in-law, Jim Christensen and Bobby Lieb.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.