HOLDREGE - Steven L. Gruntorad, 69 of Elm Creek passed away Monday, September 18, 2023 at Phelps County Memorial Hospital in Holdrege, NE. Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Steven was born March 25, 1954 in Kearney, to Nicholas and Marilyn (Carlson) Gruntorad. He was raised in Elm Creek and received his education from Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1972. Steve was united in marriage to Cory Wenburg in Elm Creek in 1979. To this union two children were blessed.

Steve was a proud member of the NRA. He had a passion for trap shooting and enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog, Gunner.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Darci (Tyler) Culbertson and Derek (Brittany) Gruntorad; grandchildren Carson Gruntorad, Beau Gruntorad, Konner Gruntorad, Pryor Gruntorad, Brett Culbertson, Stella Culbertson and Presley Gruntorad; as well as many extended family and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother Mark Gruntorad; sister Pam Lewis; and his beloved dog, Nacho.