Steve Pearson

Arapahoe Resident, 71

ARAPAHOE — Steve Pearson, “Farmer,” age 71, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Garey Funeral Home in Arapahoe. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at United Methodist Church of Arapahoe with Pastors Joel Rathbun and George Probasco officiating. Livestream video will be available at “FUMC Arapahoe” Facebook page.

Interment will follow at Arapahoe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Isaac Walton League.

Condolences or personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com

He was born Dec. 17, 1950 in Oxford and graduated from Arapahoe High School in 1969. He then attended Central Community College in Hastings for automotive repair and began working at John Deere.

The summer of 1972, Steve married the love of his life and girl of his dreams, Linda Hines. Steve then went on to become an avid entrepreneur and owned many small businesses. His main career paths included S&L Oil Co., Elk Creek Backhoe, Trenching and Trucking, and finally county commissioner.

Surviving family members include: brother Monte Pearson and wife Vicki; sister Deb Pearson; daughter Kasey and Mike Bibler; daughter Emily Pearson; granddaughters Alexandria and Morgan Curran & Isabella and Sarah Breinig; great granddaughters Jersie, Charlie, and Payzlie Curran and numerous other family members, including his faithful companions Ruby and Stubby, all of which he loved and cherished very much.

Steve was proceeded in death by his wife Linda, parents Roma and Gordan Pearson, and infant sister Rhonda Pearson.