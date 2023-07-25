Steve Kaps

Arcadia resident, 65

BROKEN BOW - Steve Kaps age 65 of Arcadia passed away July 21, 2023, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City, NE with Father Richard Pointkowski officiating. Burial will be in the North Lee Park Catholic Cemetery near Arcadia, NE at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Arcadia Fire Board or Arcadia Sons of the American Legion. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 5-6 p.m., with Rosary at 6 p.m. at the St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement can be left at www.govierbrothers. com.

Stephen Wayne Kaps was born August 14, 1957, in Broken Bow to Wayne “Pete” A. and Rose G. (Fagot) Kaps. Steve married Wilma Jepson on July 7, 1984, in Broken Bow.

Survivors include wife Wilma of Arcadia; son Tyler (Melissa) Kaps of Ord; daughter Krista (Shane) Scott of Broken Bow; three grandchildren Shelton Scott, Hadley Scott, and Brogan Scott; father Wayne “Pete” Kaps of Kearney; sisters Connie (Mike) Mohatt of Omaha, Carol (Gary) Masek of Valparaiso, Cheryl (Rick) Kaelin of O'Fallon, MO, and Kay (Ed) Mayer of Plano, TX; sister-in-law Wanda (Mitch) Carrier of Moville, IA; brothers-in-law Waran (Pam) Jepson of Greeley, Co, and Wayne Jepson of Soldier, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother Rose; sister and brother-in-law Karen (Terry) Connick; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Allan and Doris Jepson.