Steve Buttress

Kearney resident, 81

KEARNEY — Steve Buttress, 81, of Kearney, died peacefully at home on January 9 after a year-long battle with liver cancer. His wife Jan Weber and family were by his side.

Steve cared about community and spent most of his career in economic and community development. He began writing in his 50's and one of his first works was Knowing Kearney which described how Kearney has become such a successful community. Steve's humor and optimism will be missed. He met the challenges of the last year with courage and a positive attitude.

Steve's five children, brothers and sister, their spouses, and his ten grandchildren have been able to spend time with him in the last year. This was a gift to him and to them.

A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.