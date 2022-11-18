Steve Best

Wilsonville resident, 64

KEARNEY – Steven E. Best, 64, of Wilsonville died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Steve chose cremation and a private memorial service will be planned at a later time.

Garey Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of the arrangements.

He was born on July 24, 1958, in Great Falls, Montana to Eugene E. and Dorothy L. (Schoolmeesters) Best.

He married Cintra Lee Rule on Aug. 8, 1998.

Survivors include his wife Cintra; mother Dorothy; son Ryan; and daughter Tonya; brothers, Kevin and Mike; sister Elena; and one grandson.