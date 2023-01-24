Stacie Miller

Gibbon resident, 58

GIBBON — Stacie Miller, 58, of Gibbon, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home.

Celebration of life services will be on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Walker Hall, 809 Front Street in Gibbon, NE from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

There will be no visitation and burial will be later.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.

Stacie was born on March 1, 1964 in Omaha, NE to Leslie and Jackie (Beans) Miller.

Surviving relatives include his daughters, Sara Miller of Gibbon, NE, Stacy Carpenter of Norfolk, NE and Stephenie (Charlie) McDill of Minden, NE; brother, Weslie (Judy) Miller of Gibbon, NE; sisters, Valerie (Chris) Ruda of Canton, GA and Candie Bubak of Kearney, NE; 13 grandchildren; numerous other extended family and friends.