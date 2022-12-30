Stacie Evans

Papillion resident, 39

OMAHA — Stacie Kay Evans, 39, of Papillion passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., January 2, 2023 at St Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston.

Interment will be held at Assumption Cemetery located 4 miles north of Roseland at 3:00 p.m.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on January 1, 2023 at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary, Papillion.

Memorials are suggested for her children.

Stacie was born to John and Deanna (Parr) Lakey in Kearney on September 30, 1983. Her brothers are Greg Lakey (Christina) of San Antonio, TX and Aaron Lakey of Kearney. She married John Evans on June 28, 2008. Their daughters are Madeline, Brynn and Mia of Papillion. In addition to her parents, brothers and children, she is survived by her uncle, Tobe Parr (Carol); aunts, Ardyce Zubrod (Brian) and Cheryl Sidlo (Ron) all of Roseland; her uncle, Jim Lakey (Rhonda) of Lincoln; aunt, Mary Ann Engel of Lake Havasu City, AZ; nephews Michael & Kaeden Lakey and nieces Marissa & Kyra Lakey as well as extended family and friends.

After graduating from Kearney High School in 2002 she attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Family Science & Social Work in 2006 and later earned a Master of Science in Education Degree in Speechanguage Pathology in 2013. She started her Speech Therapist career with the Omaha Public Schools and was currently employed with the Gretna Public Schools assigned first to Gretna Elementary and then to Harvest Hills Elementary.

Stacie had a strong bond with her family and friends and kept a close relationship with them during her short life. She cherished her time with her daughters and devoted her energy to creating activities for them to experience things that would enrich their lives