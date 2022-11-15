Sr. Mary Katherine McKenzie

St. Louis, Missouri

Sr. Mary Katherine McKenzie C.C.V.I. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11:30 a.m. until Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1408 S. Tenth St., St. Louis, Missouri (63104).

Inurnment Incarnate Word Academy Sisters Cemetery.

Beloved daughter of the late Alfred F. and Katherine A. McKenzie; loving sister of Mark D., S.J. McKenzie, Eleanor (Ronald L.) DelBene, James A. (Kathleen J.) McKenzie, Thomas J. (Kristine L.) McKenzie and Paul F. (Shireen) Ardeshir McKenzie; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Habitat for Humanity St. Louis, 3830 St. Grand Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63118 www.habitatstl.org or Innovative Concept Academy, 1927 Cass Ave. St. Louis, MO 63106.