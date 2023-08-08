Sondra ‘Lorea' Meier

Elm Creek resident, 66

ELM CREEK - It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Sondra “Lorea” Meier, 66, of Elm Creek who peacefully passed at her residence with her family around her on August 6, 2023, following her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was a beloved wife, mother, nana and a friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek. An urn visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. Rosary.

Sondra “Lorea” Meier was born on November 9th, 1956 in Kimbell NE during a snowstorm to Grover C. Thomas and Fern E. (Hatch) She received her education throughout numerous towns as her father was a pipe fit welder, but graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974. From there she attended Kearney State College for Secretarial, and then went on to flight attendance school in Florida.

She applied her skills to many jobs throughout her life which included: being an office clerk at Agrex of Elm Creek; Kitchen Manger, Head Cook at Elm Creek Public School; Line Cook at the cafeteria of Eaton's Manufactories; and lastly a Barista at Starbucks on the UNK Campus where she took her retirement.

On July 25th 1980 she was united in marriage to Joseph Emil Meier of Elm Creek where they settled and proudly raised and supported their daughter Crystal Michelle as well as many animals they cherished.

Lorea was an extremely hard working, generous, understanding, strong and loving wife, mother, nana and friend. Her smile could light up a room. She would call herself a jack of all trades and a master of none. But we all know she was quite talented. Her love and compassion for animals started at a young age where she was loved by all of her companions.

Lorea's hobbies included: cooking, baking, gambling, playing cards, garage sales, sewing, swimming, exercising, camping, horseback riding, building Barbie houses and making doll clothes, collecting seashells with Ali, traveling and most importantly spending time with her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory is a loving husband of 43 years Joe Meier of Elm Creek, one daughter Crystal Werts and her husband Brain, one granddaughter Ali Lorea of St. Edward NE. Her golden doddle Jaxs and her horse Skip. A sister Terie Dingman of Kearney NE, A brother Dan Thomas and wife Karen of Platte Center NE. Jim Meier and wife Fauneil Meier of Elm Creek, Steve Meier and wife Robin of Elm Creek and Matt Meier and wife Vickie of Elm Creek. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and great friends.

Lorea was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers James and Ronald Thomas, and a brother in law Donald Dingman.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.