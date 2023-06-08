Shirley Thomas-Jaeger

Gibbon resident, 85

LINCOLN - Shirley Thomas-Jaeger, 85 of Gibbon went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 at Faith United Church in Gibbon with Pastor Jean-Marc Mutwale officiating. Inurnment will take place at Grand Island Cemetery. The family will receive friends 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Faith United Church in Gibbon. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Shirley Amelia Fritz was born July 28, 1937 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Earl and Charlotte (Weber) Fritz. With her sisters, Patricia and Jo Ann, Shirley grew up in Albert Lea until her teenage years when they moved to Grand Island.

There she met Gordon N. Thomas and was united in marriage on August 1, 1954. To this union three children were blessed: Cathryn, Randall and Debra. Following Gordon's death in 2001, Shirley married Lowell Jaeger on April 21, 2007 and gained three bonus daughters; Rachel, Sarah and Esther. Together they have 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. And some say there is one on the way.

Shirley will lovingly be remembered for her generous spirit, love, kindness, quick wit and cooking skills. She loved her church, Red Hat Society, Sew N' Sews and many other things. Shirley was a longtime employee of Baldwin Filters, retiring after 40 years of employment. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Gordon Thomas; daughter Cathryn Currier; and two sisters. Shirley will be immensely missed by her loved ones.