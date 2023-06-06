Shirley Thomas-Jaeger
Gibbon resident, 84
LINCOLN - Shirley Thomas-Jaeger, 84 of Gibbon passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 at Faith United Church in Gibbon with Pastor Jean-Marc Mutwale officiating. Inurnment will take place at Grand Island Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Faith United Church in Gibbon. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.