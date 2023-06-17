Shirley L. Londer, 83 of Kearney passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney. A celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with inurnment to take place at Kearney Cemetery following the service.