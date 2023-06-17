Shirley L. Londer, 83 of Kearney passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney. A celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with inurnment to take place at Kearney Cemetery following the service.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.