Shirley Londer

Kearney resident, 83

KEARNEY - Shirley L. Londer, 83 of Kearney passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the funeral home with inurnment to take place at Kearney Cemetery following the service.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Shirley was born May 10, 1940 in Omaha, Nebraska to Raymond and Lila (Beed) Van Cleave. She was raised in Long Pine, NE where she attended school. On December 23, 1963, Shirley was united in marriage to Rex R. Londer in Valentine, NE. The couple later moved to Kearney where Shirley was a homemaker and worked in housekeeping at a motel.

Shirley attended the Family Tabernacle in Kearney. She enjoyed cooking and collecting cookie jars, angels and bells.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sheri Londer and Lynda Londer both of Kearney; grandchildren, Levi McHarness, Cain Foster, Matthew Foster and Michael Foster; brother, Duylan (Judy) Van Cleave of Molene, KS; as well as many extended family and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Stanford Van Cleave; sister, Dixie Elliott; and niece, Tammy Vawser.