Shirley Craig

Oconto resident, 75

BROKEN BOW - Shirley Craig, age 75, of Oconto, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Brookestone View Care Home in Broken Bow.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 11, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with Garry Morgan officiating. Inurnment will be at the Belgrade Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.

Shirley Ann Craig was born on November 8, 1947, at Fullerton, NE to Robert Ronald Craig, Sr., and Mary Arletta (Davis) Craig.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Dan) Speer of Broken Bow, and Shanna Zacarias of Columbus, NE; son Christopher (Melissa) Craig of Oberlin, KS; 11 grandchildren, Kyle, Zach, Jamie, Nick, Ashley, Shayla, Dylan, Hudson, Scotty, Jonathan, Haylie; and five great-grandchildren, Quintin, Declynn, Delilah, Alayna, and Bowan. She is also survived by her sisters, Rita (Kim) Frith of Godley, TX, Nancy Craig of Hastings, and a brother Robert Ronald Craig, JR, of Ansley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Shane Craig, brother Chuck Craig, sister Neola McAlevy, and her grandmother Nellie LaFlamme.