Shirley ‘JoAnn' Allen

Kearney resident, 87

JoAnn Allen, 87, of Kearney, formerly of Litchfield, passed away on April 12, 2023 in Kearney

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Litchfield Christian Church, in Litchfield.

Interment will follow at the Litchfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-1 p.m. at the church. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

JoAnn Allen was born to Clifford and Beatrice (Thompson) Hart October 28, 1935 in Fresno, California, but grew up in Broken Bow. She married LouVaughn Allen September 3, 1977 and they made their home in Litchfield.

JoAnn loved life and it was expressed in everything she did. She was very active in her church and her community. She had many hobbies and loved playing cards and games. One of JoAnn's passions was painting which she expressed in the many pictures she created on canvas.

JoAnn is survived by her loving husband, LouVaughn; daughters, Cindy Knepper of Litchfield, Deb Gancos (Jerry) of Seneca, South Carolina, Jakki Thielbar (Greg Head) of Gun Barrel City, Texas; grandchildren Chris Gancos (Samantha) of Belton, South Carolina, Beth Werts (Hunter) of Lacey, Washington and Matt Gancos of Townville, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Archer Werts, Margot and Fiona Gancos.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by a brother.

Memorials are suggested to Litchfield Christian Church or Litchfield Fire Department.