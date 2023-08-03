Sheryl Vollertsen

Holdrege resident, 74

HOLDREGE - A funeral service for Sheryl S. Vollertsen will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Daren Popple officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

Sheryl Sue Vollertsen, 74 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska, passed away, on August 1, 2023, at her home in Holdrege. Sheryl was born on the family farm in Butler County, Nebraska on September 2, 1948. She is the daughter of Henry and Thelma (Brennan) Neujahr. She received her primary education from David City Public School and graduated from David City High School with the class of 1966. Sheryl pursued higher education at Lincoln School of Commerce in Lincoln. Following her education, Sheryl worked as a Legal Secretary.

On April 6, 1969, she was united in marriage to Roger Leroy Vollertsen at the Methodist Church in Stromsburg, Nebraska. To this union, two children were born, Cathy and Rod. The family made their home in Nebraska City for 20 years, before making their home in Holdrege in 1990. Sheryl worked at the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce as the Executive Vice President for 14 years. In 1996 she was awarded Admiral of the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska, the state's highest civic honor, for her work in promoting tourism and commerce by Gov. Benjamin Nelson.

Sheryl enjoyed crocheting, reading and gardening, but most of all she loved spending time with her husband and kids.

Sheryl was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one brother-in-law, Don Hauptman; along with many aunts and uncles.

Sheryl is survived by one son, Rod Vollertsen of Holdrege; one daughter, Cathy Vollertsen and David Williams of Manhattan, Kansas; sister-in-law: Nancy Hauptman of Juniata, Nebraska; nephews: Matt and his wife, Tiffany Hauptman; Marshall and his wife, Gina and his children, Lillian, Landon, and Andi Hauptman; along with a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. with family greeting friends from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Sheryl's honor, and kindly suggested to Rodney Lee Vollertsen's Supplemental Needs Trust. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.