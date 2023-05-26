Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sherril Drake

Kearney resident, 84

KEARNEY - Sherril J. Drake, 84 of Kearney passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at St. Luke's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Steve Shanno officiating. Burial will take place at Kearney Cemetery immediately following the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice in Kearney. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Sherril J. Drake was born August 1, 1938 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Roland and Dorothy (Archer) Drake and graduated from Ansley High School in 1957. Sherril was united in marriage to Katherine (Gunther) Drake in Coquile, Oregon on January 1, 1958. They moved from Broken Bow to Kearney in 1973. He was a talented musician and the lead member of a popular local country band, Sherril Drake and the Buckaroos. The couple owned and operated the Crossroad Standard filling station for several years and also owned The T-shirt Factory. In addition, Sherril worked for several departments for the State of Nebraska. His hobbies included camping, traveling, watching trains and coffee with friends.

Sherril was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. They were the greatest joys of his life.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Ron Drake and wife, Jolinda of Kearney; daughters, Sherry DeBord and Patti Daugherty of Kearney; brother Larry Drake of Minnesota; grandchildren, Kelly Miller, Robyn Wachter and husband, Matt, Monica Epp and husband, Travis, Amy Bettles and husband, John, Hillary Barney and Caitlyn Drake; great grandchildren, Rylan & Brinley Miller, Rileigh and Waylon Epp, Kennedy Kegley, Addilyn, Colton, and Macie Bettles, and Henry Barney; and several nieces and nephews.

Sherril was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katherine; four brothers, James, Rollie, and two infant brothers, Richard and Ardell; and a son-in-law, Brad DeBord.