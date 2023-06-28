Sheila Morse

Kearney resident, 50

KEARNEY - Sheila J. (Tuchek) Morse, age 50, of Kearney, passed away from this earth Thursday, June 22, 2023 at her home in Kearney surrounded by her family. Memorial services will be on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kearney e-Free Church. Pastor Charles Bauer will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. The service will be available for viewing at www.kearneyefree.comive. Family will greet friends on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Sheila was born on July 6, 1972 in Rushville, NE. She attended Rushville High School and graduated with the class of 1990. Sheila briefly attended Chadron State College and later the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She married Rich Morse on August 9, 1997 in Kearney. The couple settled in Kearney to begin their family and eventually welcomed two daughters, Jaiden and Josie.

Sheila treasured her faith, family and friends. She felt strongly about widening her circle of giving, and established and operated her own in-home daycare in Kearney where she lovingly cared for many children for over 20 years.

Sheila's love for her family and joy for life were evident in everything she did. She was always their biggest supporter in all aspects of life. Throughout Sheila's cancer journey, she never wavered in her courage and determination to fight.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Rich of Kearney; daughters, Jaiden Morse and Josie Morse, both of Kearney; father, Tom Tuchek of Rushville, NE; brother Bob Tuchek of Alliance, NE; mother in law, Pat Morse of Kearney; sister in law, Brenda Lieb, and son Dylan Lieb of St. Paul, NE.

Surviving relatives include her mother, Norma-Jean Price of California; half-brother, Marcus Sloate of California; brother in law, Keith Morse of Omaha, NE; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends.

Sheila was preceded in death by her grandparents, Violette and George Synoground; and father in law, Gary Morse.