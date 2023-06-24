Sheila J. (Tuchek) Morse, age 50, of Kearney, passed away from this earth Thursday, June 22, 2023 at her home in Kearney surrounded by her family. Memorial services will be on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kearney E-Free Church. Pastor Charles Bauer will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.