Shawna Parr

Rural Juniata resident, 47

JUNIATA - Shawna Renee (Proctor-Gable) Parr, 47, of rural Juniata, NE, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Juniata, and live-streamed on the church's Facebook page with Pastor Darren Olson officiating. Burial will be in Kenesaw Cemetery following the services and officiated by family friend, Pastor Mitch Ivey of Kearney Grace. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. with family present 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for later designation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Shawna was born to Jack and Linda (Hughes) Proctor on June 20, 1976, at Memorial Hospital in Modesto, CA, and was later adopted by Charlie Gable. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Modesto. She graduated from Memorial High School in Tulsa, OK. She then attended Victory Bible Institute while getting her degree in cosmetology at Jenks Beauty College, both in Tulsa, before getting a degree in dental assisting at Central Community College in Hastings, NE. She was married to Bradford Jones and later divorced. In the summer of 2009, Shawna met Jeffrey Parr and they were happily married on November 10, 2012.

Shawna was full of love for Jesus, her family, and all those around her, always striving to know Jesus better through countless Bible studies, with the nearness of her family to Jesus being paramount for her. Never fearing death or evil, she was grounded on the solid rock of her unshakable faith in Jesus. Missions were always on her heart, whether local or abroad. She enjoyed frequenting garage sales with her daughters and any kind of fun activity with family and friends. She was full of joy and wanted those around her to feel loved, finding enjoyment in sharing, serving, and learning.

Shawna is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Parr, and two daughters, Nyah Jones of McCook, NE and Emilyah Parr of Juniata, NE; parents, Jack Proctor of Big Oak Flats, CA and Charlie Gable of Kearney, NE; siblings and spouses, Adam and Emily (Proctor) Owens, James and Angelika (Gable) Hooko, John and Lori Ripley, Natasha Gable, Aaron Gable, Michael Gable, Joshua Gable, Darrin Gable, Willie Gable, Noah and Jamilla Gable, Shannon Gable, Daniel Gable and Sarah Gable; mother-in-law, Jeanette (Miller) Parr; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Kim and Donette (Parr) Herringer, Daniel and Jamie (Parr) Beal and Derrick and Stacey Parr. Also uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and other family members, along with many friends, including her two golden retrievers, Penny and Huxley.

Shawna was preceded in death by her mother, Linda (Hughes) Gable; grandparents, Kenneth “Lloyd” and Shirley (Thompson) Hughes, Millard and Edna (Fuller) Proctor, Charles and Earline (Moore) Gable; and father-in-law, Donald Parr.